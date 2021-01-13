Photo Credit: Pixabay

What is it like to live in a socialist ‘utopia’? Today’s younger generation thinks that the redistribution of wealth, the sharing of property and a socialist government is a great idea! They want to re-shape America and ‘re-imagine’ a better, more fair society and government.
Tamar speaks with 3 former Soviet Union citizens, as they describe life in this ‘utopia’. The average Westerner will find it challenging to believe their stories, the poverty, the way of life, the lack of ownership and the lack of personal choice in their lives. This is a MUST HEAR SHOW and needs to be shared!
-with guests:
Leah Aharoni from www.LoveYour.Biz
Alexander Boot from www.AlexanderBoot.com
Masha, who grew up in Kiev, Ukraine.

