Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tamar Yonah speaks with terror survivor Tal Hartuv, whose story is one of unimaginable horror—and extraordinary resilience.

In 2010, while hiking in a Jerusalem forest, Tal and her friend Kristine Luken were ambushed by Arab terrorists. They were bound, gagged, and brutally attacked. Kristine was slaughtered. Tal was hacked and stabbed 18 times with a machete. Left for dead with over 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung, she defied all odds—stumbling barefoot, still bound and gagged, for over a mile until she found help.

In her desperate struggle, Tal managed to wound one of her attackers—a tiny injury that would ultimately lead to their capture. Her courage was recognized by the Israeli Police and the Israeli Security Agency.

Her harrowing ordeal became the subject of the acclaimed Israeli documentary Black Forest (2018), and a year later, she published her award-winning memoir, The Rage Less Traveled.

Now, she speaks worldwide—including at the United Nations and European parliaments—demanding an end to foreign aid that bankrolls her would-be murderers, who could soon walk free under an “all for all” prisoner release deal.

Tal Hartuv is living proof that even in the face of pure evil, the human spirit can prevail. But she warns, now is a time to hate, and to honor the purpose of righteous rage, to eliminate evil doers and thus protect the innocent. Listen to this riveting show with a strong message! Vist Tal’s website at: www.TalHartuv.com

