As Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization draw closer to resuming the Swords of Iron War, Israeli forces are contending with a gradual increase in active terror threats in Gaza.

On Monday morning, a suspicious motorized vessel off the coast of northern Khan Younis in southern Gaza was violating security restrictions and posing a threat.

After warning shots were fired by Israeli forces, and ignored by the terrorists, the IDF attacked and eliminated the vessel and its crew.

Also on Monday, IDF troops in southern Gaza were forced to open fire after two suspects continued approaching the forces after a warning, posing an immediate threat.

The troops confirmed the hits after firing at the terrorists.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF troops,” the IDF reminded.

Just one day earlier, an Israeli combat drone struck two terrorists that were spotted near IDF troops in southern Gaza. Hits were confirmed, the IDF said.

Also on Sunday, Israeli forces spotted several terrorists planting a bomb near IDF troops in northern Gaza. The Israeli Air Forces struck the terrorists, eliminating the threat.

“The IDF once again calls on the residents of the Gaza Strip to follow IDF instructions, avoid approaching troops deployed in the area, and use the designated inspection routes,” the IDF added.

