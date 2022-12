Photo Credit: public domain

On this show;

Antisemitism How, Why, Where?

…and what Tamar has to say about it.

The Saudis met with the Chinese in a meeting. What agreement did they make?

The US Power Grid vulnerability – BIG News

Iran’s massive drive against women: Shoot them in their private parts. Horrifying.

Advertisement







-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec