Rebbetzin Chaya Chitrik of Chabad of Istanbul, Turkey, shares with us some powerful life changing perspectives on seeing the revealed good in our lives. When we proactively seek out the positive aspects of people and situations, and when we really rewire our brain to look for our blessings (instead of things that are going wrong), we draw down revealed good from Hashem. You see what you focus on. When we seek out the positive, our world doesn’t change; how we see it and how we experience it changes. Think good and it will be good is not just a saying–it’s a way of life.
Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com

Vera Kessler
Vera Kessler is a wife and mother of three children whose goal in life is to inspire Jewish women to live their lives with meaning and a strong connection to Hashem. As a vehicle for this mission, she created the America's Top Rebbetzins podcast, where she interviews inspiring rebbetzins who share their words of wisdom and unique insights on living a life filled with clarity and purpose.

