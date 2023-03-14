Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show our guest says:

“All signs point to an economic collapse in the coming months:

We just witnessed the second-largest failure of a financial institution in U.S. HISTORY this week with Silicon Valley Bank’s 48-hour meltdown.

Home sales have fallen for 12 months straight (the longest stretch since ’99)…

And planned layoffs soared 427% in January and February (the highest spike since 2009).

… you can be extremely confident a recession is right around the corner.

Of course, it will take most investors by surprise.

Stocks will crash…

Millions of Americans will lose their jobs…

And huge masses of people will lose their homes.” – Not a pretty scenario.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec