Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie begins the show recounting Purim, and discussing a recent funeral. Meet Clive Dallas, oleh from South Africa who made aliyah in 2009, lasted a year and a half, then returned because he missed friends and family. Clive had a great aliyah experience, aside from that – found a home, work, his family was with him. He stayed ten years in South Africa before coming back home for good, and actually burned his South African passport, proving he will stay here.