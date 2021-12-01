Photo Credit: Pixabay

What is the purpose of life AND death?

Is there heaven? Hell? Punishment? Reward?

What have been some Jewish near death experiences?

Why is cremation forbidden in Judaism?

What is it like to handle and prepare dead bodies for burial?

Tamar speaks with Robin Meyerson, author of the book, ‘From This World to the Next: Amazing True Stories about Jewish Burial and the Afterlife’. Meyerson shares true stories with Tamar that will give you goosebumps!

Even though she works with the dead and their bereaved families, Meyerson is a life coach, international speaker and an award-winning author of several other books. This is a fascinating show!

Her book is available here: www.nasck.org/product/from-this-…and-the-afterlife/

Check out her websites:

Www.PeacefulReturn.Org

Www.LastKindness.Org