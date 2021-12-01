Photo Credit: Courtesy of OTS

While Corona remains a constant issue on everyone’s mind, the organizers of Ohr Torah Stone’s Yachad Program for Jewish Identity are ushering in a “sense of normalcy and joy” in bringing back holiday programming to communities all across Israel.

“So much about the last two years has been about being apart and separated,” explained Yachad’s Director of Operations Betzalel Safra. “We’re excited to once again be able to bring people together and celebrate their common heritage over the lights of the Chanukah candles.”

Ohr Torah Stone is an international Modern Orthodox movement that aims to develop Jewish life, learning, and leadership.

The annual ‘Our Building Lights Together’ initiative will take place in 24 cities from Katzrin in the Golan Heights down to Eilat on the Southern tip of Israel, distributing thousands of packages and coordinating the hosting of holiday celebrations in the lobbies and common spaces of residential buildings. The Ohr Torah Stone Yachad facilitators work year-round through the Israeli Community Center network to strengthen secular Israelis’ connection to their heritage, empowering them to connect to their roots in warm, non-coercive environments, and ensuring that Judaism is viewed as a source of meaning, guidance, and pride.

Yael Schwartz, who coordinates Yachad programming in the northern town of Tirat HaCarmel, says that while last year they were only able to reach 70 buildings, this year they are planning for over 200 in response to many new families who have moved into the area. “Many of these individual buildings are occupied by as many as 80 families so the impact that this program has is truly enormous and can allow thousands of people all over the country to feel connected, united, and strong at this time of year.”

Each package includes a series of customized holiday-related games, activities, texts, and treats that can bring together families and neighbors in the spirit of the holiday.

“Our world remains in darkness from the disunity amongst us and the ongoing tragedies still occurring from the pandemic,” said Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, President and Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone. “We feel a sense of responsibility to respond with light and hope which is what Chanukah is all about. This program harnesses that special light of Chanukah to unite families and communities based on our shared values and traditions – with unity not requiring uniformity. We pray that Chanukah this year will also represent a modern-day victory over our challenges and help usher in a period of unity and spiritual wholeness.”