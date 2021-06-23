You want to make aliyah and move to Israel. But then you find out that because of Jew hatred, port workers and protestors won’t let Israeli ships dock to load or unload its cargo. What now? The longer you wait to make aliyah, the harder it gets! Plus, is it smart to vaccinate children against the coronavirus? Plus more news, with guest: Alan Silver, from A. Silver news.
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy