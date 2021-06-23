Photo Credit: Pixabay

You want to make aliyah and move to Israel. But then you find out that because of Jew hatred, port workers and protestors won’t let Israeli ships dock to load or unload its cargo. What now? The longer you wait to make aliyah, the harder it gets! Plus, is it smart to vaccinate children against the coronavirus? Plus more news, with guest: Alan Silver, from A. Silver news.

