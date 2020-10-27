Photo Credit: Pixabay

Arab Entities that boycotted Israel, would not speak to Israel, and waged bloody wars against Israel, now are seemingly lining up to make peace and normalize relations. Are we hearing the footsteps of Moshiach (the Messiah)?

One of the most powerful men in the world, US President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moves its embassy there, recognizes Israel’s right to the Golan and it’s applying sovereignty to parts of Judea & Samaria. Are we hearing the footsteps of the Moshaich?

A pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world’s economy. Are we hearing the footsteps of the Moshaich?

American elections, Turkey’s grab for power, and Iran’s threat to the world… Are we hearing the footsteps of the Moshaich?

Tamar speaks with Rabbi Mendel Kessin from www.TorahThinking.com , as he talks about all of these things, including the rescue of the Jews before the redemption. He also predicts who he believes is going to win the US elections, his reasons may astound you! A fascinating show!