Rabbi Yitzchak is joined by his wife Leah to discuss the story of Noah and his generation. In Hebrew, his generation is called Dor HaMabul, the generation of the flood. However, at the end of the Torah portion which describes the destruction through a flood, we read about another generation. This time, the Dor Haflaga, the generation of division. The discussion tries to connect current events with these biblical stories and make sense of the connections between the spiritual and physical.