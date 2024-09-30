Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, Tamar speaks with former Mayor David Rubin, a middle east expert and founder of www.israelchildren.org – a center that deals with children in trauma.

Topics discussed are:

The Hezbollah Pager/Beepers

The Killing of Hassan Nasrallah and other top ranking Hezbollah terrorists

Lebanon, Gaza, and what is not talked about, but can’t be ignored, the Arab threat from Judea & Samaria.

PLUS: Does it pay for Israel to strike Lebanon’s Power infrastructure to win the war? And the answer is, ‘what power infrastructure?’

Read it here: https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-Knock-out-Lebanons-power-supply-It-doesnt-exist-anyway-1001488109

