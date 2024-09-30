Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces invaded southern Lebanon on Monday night, launching the start of the Third Lebanon War — what has been called up to this point “Operation Northern Arrows.”

As a prelude to the invasion, the IDF declared closed military zones at the northern border communities of Metula, Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi.

Israeli artillery began pounding Hezbollah terrorist positions across the border near Metula almost immediately after the area was shut down.

The Lebanese Army deployed its troops along the border but swiftly retreated to a five-kilometer distance in the face of Israeli artillery fire.

The evacuations were carried out with the assistance of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, the “peacekeeping” UNIFIL force; Hezbollah terrorists reportedly seized control over the abandoned posts.

Earlier in the day, Israel conducted limited operations targeting Hezbollah inside Lebanon, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller told reporters.

“This is what they have informed us that they are currently conducting, which are limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border,” Miller said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday morning that Israel has been launching small precision raids in Lebanese territory ahead of a planned larger ground operation.

The Pentagon deployed squadrons of F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16, A-10 and F-22 fighter jets to the region, along with support personnel, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters on Monday. The warplanes — and a “few thousand” additional troops, are being tasked with “ensuring the protection of US forces operating in the region,” she said.

