Tamar talks about everything from the coronavirus closures, to the take over of the streets of America, to the clash between Biblical family values as opposed to the progressive liberal Left.

– with guest:

Rabbi Chananya Weissman, Founder of ‘End the Madness.org’ and author of several books having to do with the Jewish world and Biblical values. Check out his website at: ChananyaWeissman.com