Many are still saying that US President Donald Trump can win the election and keep the White House. Tamar’s guest, Dr. Jerome Corsi, author of the book, ‘Killing the Deep State: The Fight to Save President Trump’ and founder & CEO of www.CorsiNation.com says that Trump will be able to prove election fraud and he even goes as far as to say that Barak Obama and Hillary Clinton could ask Joe Biden to concede under the heading of election discrepancies, in order to cut a deal and stop criminal investigations that Trump could open up against them.

So, with all the stakes on both sides, who in the end will concede?