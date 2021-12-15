Photo Credit: Pixabay

A most FASCINATING show, one you WILL NOT hear anywhere else.

Learn about Chinese egregious aggression, and how they are spying on America.

Also, the United States’ Second Civil War, can anyone win? America’s future is not bright, and the trends show it.

Last, French President Emmanuel Macron wants to ‘lead’ Europe. Just how will he do it, and maybe more importantly, WHY does he want to do it?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec