Photo Credit: Pixabay

A most FASCINATING show, one you WILL NOT hear anywhere else.
Learn about Chinese egregious aggression, and how they are spying on America.
Also, the United States’ Second Civil War, can anyone win? America’s future is not bright, and the trends show it.
Last, French President Emmanuel Macron wants to ‘lead’ Europe. Just how will he do it, and maybe more importantly, WHY does he want to do it?

-with guest:

Advertisement

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAgudah’s Yeshiva Summit Sends Message Of Caution, Optimism
Next articleA Place to Run, a Place to Hide? Escaping the Cities to Live Off the Grid – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...