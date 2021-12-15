Photo Credit: Pixabay

Afraid of the government lockdowns & regulations? What about the violent rioters on the streets? Are you looking to get away from it all to have more control over your life and your children’s education? Meet ‘Zahavah’. She is part of a small but growing movement of Jewish families that are making the decision to leave the cities and move to rural areas of America in order to establish homestead and survival retreat communities. If you want to escape the perils of the city, listen to this show!

To find out more, email Zahava at: JewishHomestead@pm.me and for other areas of the country, email: Sameachliving@gmail.com