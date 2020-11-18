Photo Credit: Shadi Khalloul

What is it like to live in the north of Israel in a village that is shared by both Aramean Christians & Arab Muslims, and a communist mayor? Then imagine, volunteering to join the Israeli army! What would THAT be like? Are these youth in danger? What ranks do they rise to in the IDF, and what ‘perks’ does the Israeli government give these youth who risk their lives to defend Israel? All these questions answered by Tamar’s guest, Shadi Khalloul, Director and Founder of www.aramaic-center.com

