What’s going on behind the scenes of the lack of a final and official result in the US Elections 2020? Why isn’t there an ‘official’ winner yet, and is there a spiritual aspect behind this ambiguity? Rabbi Mendel Kessin from www. TorahThinking.com joins Tamar Yonah and talks about what he believes is happening in the Messianic era and why it is happening. He also makes some fascinating statements about when the Moshiach (Messiah) has to come by, as well as ‘the resurrection of the dead.
