Photo Credit: Pixabay

How has the covid-19 pandemic brought on cancel culture, corruption, and conspiracy theories? Tamar speaks with Prof. Francisco Gil-White from www.HIRhome.com Check out his article asking and detailing the important questions we need to get answers for, to know if the lockdowns and vaccination programs are really a conspiracy against us – or not. THE COVID FIGHT: health bureaucrats vs. doctors israelnewstalkradio.com/the-covid-fig…s-vs-doctors/