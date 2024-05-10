Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

Tamar speaks with Aliyah Activist Josh Wander on a special conference that took place in Jerusalem last week on the subject of ‘Emergency Aliyah’. The ‘What and Why’.

Also, the latest news from the northern border to the southern border, both under attack. How will Israel take out the Hamas, and has the government finally given the green light for Rafah, since their bombings today on Israeli forces? Alan Silver from ‘Alan Silver News’ on Whatsapp, speaks to Tamar and gives Listeners the run-down.

