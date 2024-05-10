<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/m310qFIzKMA?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Survivor of the Nova Music Festival, Liel Shitrit, shares her story of how she survived the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. Liel was with her friends at the festival when Hamas invaded and started shooting at people around 6:30 A.M. She describes leaving the festival and how different groups of terrorists shot at her and her friends. One of her friends was shot in the head. (He survived.) Another friend was kidnapped and is currently being held hostage–BRING THEM HOME NOW!

Liel spoke about how the terrorists murdered everyone in cold blood—she described them not as people, but as monsters. She talked about seeing her friends shot, body parts everywhere (legs, arms, and even heads that were displaced from bodies.) She felt horror and terror at seeing this.

Liel went on to describe how she and her friends hid in a bathroom for 6 hours. The door had no lock, so one of her friends held it closed for the entire 6 hours until IDF troops arrived.

Liel spoke about how she is processing her emotions, how her family is handling the situation, and what she would say to the hostages right now, if she had the opportunity to speak with them.

This is a raw and truthful first-person account of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

