Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

* Who’s Better For Israel? Trump or Harris?

* What would a Harris win look like? What would a Trump win look like?

* IRAN – Why is Israel waiting for another Iranian attack?

* Iran, Europe & ‘the war’.

* Russia in Ukraine

Advertisement





-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Share this article on WhatsApp: