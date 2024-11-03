Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie speaks with Shawna Goodman Sone; Aliyah from Montreal to Renana in 2014. Shawna, 53, had visited Israel her whole life , but had never considered making Aliyah. It was never discussed, never proposed, never considered. She grew up a diaspora Jewish girl and visiting Israel was part of her Jewish identity. While watching a TV show about living abroad for a year, she & her family made a plan. While she wanted a year of adventure in a foreign country, her husband wanted to ONLY do a year in Israel. She agreed and the family did a year of adventure, in Israel, and lo and behold, decided to stay. Shawna has three boys and founded Summer Camps Israel – an umbrella organization that builds capacity for overnight summer camps in Israel for Israeli youth.

Share this article on WhatsApp: