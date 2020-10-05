Photo Credit: Pixabay

As the deadly coronavirus travels around the world infecting millions of people, how well are governments around the globe handling keeping us safe? On the one hand, the virus has killed over 1 million people. On the other hand, other viruses have killed millions more, and there weren’t lock-downs or the heavy hits to the economy and people’s livelihoods. Is there a BETTER way to protect the population, prevent getting the virus and curing those who do?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Prof. Pinchas Mandell, chairman and chief scientist of the Family of Israel Foundation who has over 30 years of continuous experience in advanced engineering & physics research . He was the head of research & development at Quantum Medical Center in Tel-Aviv for 15 years involving the fields of Quantum Medicine, Orthomolecular Medicine, Medical Ozone, Bio-Photonic Therapy, and Magnetic Resonance Therapy. For his full CV you may visit the website www.familyofisrael.org

Mandell says that there is Ultra-violet light therapy and Oxygen-ozone therapy, and it has been a huge success for Covid-19 patients in Italy, in which 94% of non-intubated patients and 73% of intubated patients rapidly recovered. By comparison, only 20% of NYC’s intubated patients recovered at all. Check out his website to learn more at: www.familyofisrael.org