Photo Credit: Pixabay

Sukkot is the holiday when we are told to celebrate with Joy! Times are tough right now. How can we feel happy, joy or gladness if we are going through a tough time? What tools can the holiday of Sukkot offer us to lift us up so that we can experience true rejoicing during this holiday season and throughout our year?

Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel and learn how the holiday of Sukkot is the key to awakening our inner child and releasing our inner joy.

Advertisement



We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com