Photo Credit: Pixabay

HiTech giants have our data. They have the right to use our data and make money from it. They can threaten access to our accounts, and control the information we can see, share, and finally, can SILENCE us. It has gotten to the point where even in this covid-19 era, big government has marketed ‘reporting on your neighbor’ as a positive thing to do. What has the world come to, when freedom is not just given away, but applauded by its people?

-with guests:

Alan Silver, news reporter via the social media

&

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec