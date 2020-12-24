Photo Credit: Pixabay

After interviewing several Holocaust survivors, Dr. Les Glassman from the youtube channel: ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqSUKKxIfoE&list=PLhFhF0KvGfSXjG0ycHmHzOYQqmCKiEJC7 ) shares their stories of how ‘the lucky ones’ saw the signs, and were able to get out of Europe and save their lives. Do Diaspora Jews today need to detect the signs and start moving to Israel as well? Hear this interesting discussion!

