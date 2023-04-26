On this show:
*Israel Independence Day: How Far We Have Come from 75 Years ago, And What’s Next?
*Also, what have the Judicial Reform demonstrations in Israel REALLY been about?
*Israel, the third Israel commonwealth
*The question should be, WHO is Israel, rather than how old is Israel.
*Israel’s Memorial Day mourning
and
*Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec
