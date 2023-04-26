Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

*Israel Independence Day: How Far We Have Come from 75 Years ago, And What’s Next?

Advertisement





*Also, what have the Judicial Reform demonstrations in Israel REALLY been about?

*Israel, the third Israel commonwealth

*The question should be, WHO is Israel, rather than how old is Israel.

*Israel’s Memorial Day mourning

and

*Israel’s Independence Day celebrations.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec