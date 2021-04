Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rioting in Jerusalem.

Rock throwing in Judea & Samaria.

Rockets on Israel’s south, and what it is like to live under rocket fire – Tamar speaks with a resident of the south.

Who is behind all the violence?

-with guests:

Ortal, an Israeli mother who lives in Israel’s southern city of Sderot.

and

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec