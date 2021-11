Photo Credit: Pixabay

Are the following subjects coming our way?

a. A money collapse

b. Texit – Could Texas separate from the Union? – an what about other states?

c. Growing alliance — “Western Quad?” New international alliances that you need to know about.

-with guest:

Advertisement



Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec