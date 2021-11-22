Photo Credit: Alan Sikorsky

Dr. Wollschlaeger, who grew up as a Catholic in Bamburg Germany, is the author of “A German Life: Against All Odds – Change is Possible,” which describes his struggle growing up in Germany in the shadow of his Father, a highly-decorated WWII tank commander and Nazi officer. His life took a big turn while watching the television coverage of the Munich Olympics in 1972, where Israeli Athletes were murdered by Black September terrorists.

He eventually converted to Judaism, emigrated to Israel, and served in the IDF as a Medical Officer.

Watch the Entire interview on YouTube: youtu.be/c3iVIrKySY4