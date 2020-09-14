Photo Credit: Pixabay

What would happen if after November 3rd, and the US election results are in, …NO ONE concedes, because both sides accuse the other side of cheating?

Tamar speaks with Attorney, David Japha, from www.LJJLaw.com as he takes us through a possible scenario on what the procedure is if one side does not concede. We also talk about what would happen on the streets of America and by its citizenry, and the anger each side would have. A very interesting possibility that could happen and must be discussed!