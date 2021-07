Photo Credit: Pixabay

So much Hatred! This is the topic of the show which is the underlying cause of wars, violence, and disunity.

Questions discussed:

Is the US already in a Civil War?

How long will Jews have to fast for the Tisha B’Av holiday?

The UAE & Israel, what progress has been made by the Accords since Biden took the White House?

with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec