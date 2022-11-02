Photo Credit: Pixabay

Looks like Binyamin Netanyahu will be forming the next government of Israel. But will he look to build a coalition with his ‘natural’ partners on the Right?Or will he want a more ‘center’ government and look to build a coalition government with the Left? With Bibi, anything can happen. So what now?

Tamar speaks with Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

His books include FIGHTING HAMAS, BDS AND ANTI-SEMITISM, BDS FOR IDIOTS, and ‘1917 FROM PALESTINE TO ISRAEL’. They are available on Amazon or at Steimatzky bookstores in Israel.

You can visit their website, strategic-israel.org/