The: Fake claim that the Lebanon Border agreement is a win for Israel. We handed over a part of our territorial waters, which is no different from surrendering land. Lapid has no mandate. Hezbollah won.

World: Leaders have no business to tell us who should be a minister in our government. If Netanyahu wins the election, he can give Itamar ben Gvir a post.

Ukrainian: Zelenski is a good actor but no diplomat. He chides Israel for not donating weapons, and does not understand the Israel -Russia delicate relations. We supply plenty of humanitarian aid, treat his wounded and accept his refugees.

Why: Benny Ganz should not be in a Netanyahu government. He only wears a right wing mask but could be a Trojan horse.

It Was: High time that the Israel Innovation Society and government are recognising the under representation of the Charedi, the ultra orthodox sector in industry. They are launching a training programme for their men and women.

Unworkable suggestion: Bennett proposes a unity government of right, left and Arab parties ! Just imagine the result! An immediate new election.

Self: Before country is the motto of Ayelet Shaked. Only a fool never changes his mind. Her party is imploding and she insists on political suicide, that might bring the country down with it. This time vote Likud to prevent that.

