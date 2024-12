Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

How did it happen, that in less than 2 weeks, Assad’s Syria has fallen?

Who are the players? And what is Turkey’s agenda?

What about Syria’s chemical weapons?

Also, who will be next to fall? -Think Jordan, Iran and possibly more!

Tamar speaks with Mudar Zahran, a Jordanian Arab and the head of Jordan’s Opposition Coalition.

You can find him on twitter @mudar_Zahran

