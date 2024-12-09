Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

In a significant policy shift, the Israeli government has approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish an inter-ministerial team under the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and the Struggle Against Antisemitism to oversee the registration of international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) focused primarily on providing social welfare assistance to Palestinian Authority residents.

The plan, which comes after extensive work by the National Security Council (NSC), is designed to address the growing number of NGOs operating in the Palestinian Authority territories. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the new policy will ensure greater oversight of these organizations and their activities.

Advertisement





Work Visa Requirements and Registration Conditions

The approved plan requires foreign NGOs aiding Palestinian Authority residents to register with Israeli authorities as a precondition for their employees to receive work visas.

The inter-ministerial team, tasked with reviewing these applications, will make recommendations on whether to grant work permits based on the organization’s activities.

The decision marks a departure from previous practice, where the Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs handled the registration and visa recommendations.

Under the new structure, the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs will be empowered with the tools and resources to scrutinize these organizations and their employees more closely.

Conditions for Registration and Work Permits

The new regulations outline specific criteria for registering organizations and approving their employees’ work visas. Among the considerations is the organization’s stance on Israel, particularly regarding its involvement in activities such as calls to boycott the State of Israel or efforts to delegitimize the country’s existence.

The inter-ministerial team is tasked with ensuring that NGOs adhering to these criteria are allowed to operate freely in Israel while promoting the welfare of Palestinian Authority residents.

Those foreign NGOs found to be engaging in anti-Israel activities could face rejection of their registration applications and denial of work permits for their employees.

This decision is part of broader efforts by the Israeli government to regulate international organizations operating within Palestinian Authority territories, balancing humanitarian aid with national security concerns.

Long-Term Impact on NGO Operations

The move is expected to have far-reaching implications for both Israeli-Palestinian Authority relations and the operations of international NGOs. Organizations that align with the new criteria will be able to continue their work, while those considered problematic under Israel’s new framework may face more stringent restrictions.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the decision aligns with Israel’s continuing commitment to ensuring that aid reaches Palestinian Authority communities while also safeguarding the country’s security interests.

Share this article on WhatsApp: