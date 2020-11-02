Photo Credit: Pixabay

This is a different kind of show where an Israeli talk show host, Tamar Yonah, interviews an American talk show host, Michael Medved. It’s election time in the U.S. right now, and Tamar asks Michael who he’s voting for, why, and what he talks about on his own talk show during this time. Do his callers get angry regarding the elections? And what about the MAN himself, Michael Medved? Tamar discusses with Michael on a section on his website entitled: Some Embarrassing Secrets About Michael’! Serious topics and funny stories, all here in this interview. Check out his website at: www.MichaelMedved.com or his at: twitter.com/MedvedSHOW