Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tensions are rising in Israel as Iran violates its agreements. Will there be an attack from their regime on Israel, the little Satan, or on America, the ‘big Satan’? Also, over 1 million Israelis have gone to get the covid-19 vaccine amidst its 3rd lockdown inside of one year. Afterwards, Tamar discuss the ‘musical chairs’ of Israeli Knesset members with her guest, Barry Shaw from www.Strategic-Israel.org & www.TheViewFromIsrael.com