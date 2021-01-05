Photo Credit: Pixabay

Have you ever asked yourself the question: What does G-d want from me? Yes G-d gave us the Torah with 613 commandments, but in the big picture, what does He want from us as people and me as an individual? In Deutoronomy chapter 10 verse 12 the Torah asks :” And now Israel, what does G-d want from you…” and continues with a short list. Listen to Soul Talk with Rabbi David Aaron and Leora Mandel to gain deeper understanding on this essential question: What Does G-d Want From Us?

We welcome your questions and comments. Write to us at soultalk@israelnewstalkradio.com