Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Humorously, we can entitle this program as: 40 Ways to Leave Your ‘Sinning’ (Before Yom Kippur), but seriously, while many of us physically attend High Holiday services each year, how many of us really feel spiritually prepared and inspired? We will be judged on how we lived our lives this last year, and we know we want to improve. But we need to know life’s purpose, and how to live it. We need to ask ourselves, what kind of person do we want to be and how can we serve G-d better? Tamar Yonah speaks with Rabbi Mark Wildes, author of the book, “The 40 Day Challenge: Daily Insights to Prepare for the High Holidays”. He says that there’s more to life than just the daily grind. His book offers compact Jewish wisdom, each day, for the 40 days leading up to the Day of Atonement (the Yom Kippur holiday). Each daily reading is followed by a challenge question so it serves as a spiritual diary as you approach the High Holidays. So…This year, instead of just “showing up,” at synagogue, prepare yourself with Torah insights from “The 40 Day Challenge” which helps you better connect to the people around you, make a positive change in the world, become the very best version of yourself, and connect to G-d at a time when He is closest! Check out Rabbi Wildes’ website at: www.Jewish Experience.org