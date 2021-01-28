Photo Credit: Pixabay

Will America and its constitution guarantee people their freedoms and rights, or will they be taken away under some claim of being a danger to the public good? Are we living in 1984? Are we experiencing the frightening world of Fahrenheit 451? What now after the American elections, where half the country clings to family and faith, while the other half cling to Marxist anti-G-d values? -and they are the ones in power. Tamar speaks with Dr. Dennis Prager from DennisPrager.com and PragerU.com and author of his epic series, The Rational Bible. A not to miss show!