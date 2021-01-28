Photo Credit: Bring Them Home

In this episode we speak with Rav Nachman Kahana about the Parsha and current events of the final Kibbutz Guliyot. For more visit: itstimetoleave.com

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Left Destroying Faith & Family Conservatives: with Dennis Prager – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Next articleArab-Majority Joint List Officially Splits Ahead of Elections
Josh Wander
Among many other things, Josh Wander is founder of Bring Them Home a website presenting a Torah perspective on Aliyah.
Loading Facebook Comments ...