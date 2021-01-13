Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the Left/socialist rise in power, get ready for BIG government that will enter into all aspects of your life. If you don’t carry the right political views, beware, you may be ‘reported’ and punished. Already, children are encouraged to inform on their parents, and neighbors are lauded for spying on neighbors. Conservative Americans are worried. Also, will Iran use inauguration day as an opportunity to attack the USA or its interests?

Tamar Yonah speaks with her guest, Aaron Braunstein, Founder of www.CovenantAlliance.org as he shares the possible strategy of Iran, and the new Left/Socialist Democratic party that is set to take power on January 20th.