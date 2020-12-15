Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Messiah Is Supposed to Ride in on a ‘Donkey’. -Do Democrats Play A Role? Tamar’s guest, Rabbi Yehuda Richter, talks about the Democratic symbol of the donkey, as well as what the Bible says about this symbol, and how, in the Messianic Era, we might see the unfolding of the Messiah’s arrival. Also, what does Joe Biden’s first name have to do with the redemption? A truly unique view of what we are seeing unraveling today. Check out Rabbi Yehuda Richter’s lectures on youtube at: www.youtube.com/results?search_qu…chter&sp=CAI%253D