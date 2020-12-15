This programme concentrates on the creeping assimilation of Jews and enquires into the reasons.
Hear: The views of prestigious experts from academia, Yad L’Achim and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, all dealing with this problem.
Also: The misinterpretation of democracy and free speech in Israel, and how it assists the open proliferation of Christian missionaries proselytizing gullible Jews.
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy