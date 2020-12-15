Photo Credit: pixabay

This programme concentrates on the creeping assimilation of Jews and enquires into the reasons.
Hear: The views of prestigious experts from academia, Yad L’Achim and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, all dealing with this problem.
Also: The misinterpretation of democracy and free speech in Israel, and how it assists the open proliferation of Christian missionaries proselytizing gullible Jews.

