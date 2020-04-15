Photo Credit: Pixabay

When the Messiah comes, will he be an angelic and loving being, or will he be fighting wars on the planet first? What do our sages say about this, and what kind of dynamic personality will he have? Tamar Yonah speaks with Rabbi Avraham Shira, who teaches Kabbalah (Jewish Mysticism) and other Jewish subjects for over 20 years at the Berot Bat Ayin Seminary in Bat Ayin and at the Nahar Shalom Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He explains what the job of the Messiah is, and answers more questions about the time in history that we are living in. email your comments or questions to: tamar@IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com and she will forward them to the rabbi. Visit his website at: https://www.avrahamshira.com/