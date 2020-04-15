Photo Credit: Pixabay

We are all locked in, all searching for answers to what has put us into this new reality. Many of us are looking to our spiritual leaders for guidance, instruction and understanding. What should our leadership be telling us? Should they be talking about unity? Should they be talking about comforting, and calmness in this scary time? Tamar Yonah speaks with award winning author, Tzvi Fishman, about a recent article he wrote on the need for Rabbis to warn Jews about what may be coming for them due to the coronavirus; loss of jobs, businesses, and possible lack of food supplies. He writes: “Overnight, ….Jews and other innocents will be mugged, houses will be broken into, people will be shot, like in previous times. In Europe, hungry minorities will turn into rampaging gangs. In many places, the governments will look on silently as Jews are attacked, claiming that there is nothing they can do. In other places, like America, the authorities will not have the manpower to prevent the anarchy. There are complaints from patients in New York hospitals that aides are not entering rooms with Jews.” Read Fishman’s newest book, THE CORONA BIBLE: Coronavirus and Faith in Troubled Times downloadable now, for FREE, at: www.tzvifishmanbooks.com/